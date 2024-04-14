Sandwich baseball, softball get wins: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BASEBALL

Sandwich 11, Genoa-Kingston 0

At Sandwich, the Indians (8-5) put the game away with an eight-run fourth.

Jeffery Ashley (two stolen bases), Tyler Lissman (double, four RBIs), Braden Behringer (RBI) and Dino Barbanente (double, RBI) all had two hits for Sandwich. Chris Barbor, Nick Michalek (two RBIs) and Taylor Adams (RBI) each smacked a double. Behringer and Michalek combined on the shutout with seven strikeouts.

Yorkville 13, Metea Valley 7

Kam Yearsley went 2 for 5 with a homer, triple, three RBIs and two runs scored, and the Foxes (8-5) scored nine runs in the sixth inning to rally for the nonconference win. Daniel Rodriguez was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Jacob Cronshaw 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Preston Regnier 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI.

Kaneland 9, Oswego 4

The Knights scored six runs in the third inning and went on to the nonconference win in Oswego. Donovan Williams had a double, run scored and two RBIs for Oswego, which committed five errors in the loss.

Westmont 12, Newark 1 (5 inn.)

At Newark, Jackson Walker singled for the Norsemen’s lone hit.

SOFTBALL

Yorkville 6, Normal Community 1

Peyton Levine allowed zero earned runs, striking out two, Jensen Krantz went 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs and Kayle Kersting went 2 for 3 with a homer for the Foxes.

Pontiac 7, Yorkville 2

Ellie Fox’s two-run homer in the first inning accounted for Yorkville’s lone offense while the Foxes (8-6) committed four errors.

Sandwich 8, Genoa-Kingston 6

At Genoa, the Indians improved to 9-2 on the season with the victory.

Jillian Ashley (two stolen bases, RBI) and Johnna Freemon (two RBIs) each had two hits for Sandwich. Brooklyn Marks tripled in a pair of runs, Kayden Corneils doubled and Aubrey Cyr and Alexis Sinetos each recorded RBIs. Peyton Dudzik (7 IP, 2 ER, 3 K) picked up the pitching triumph.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Sandwich

The Indians placed fifth and had seven personal records at the eight-team Hub Relays in Rochelle. The boys SMR 1,600 relay of a 200, 200, 400, 800 placed first with a time of 3:51.82. Brodie Case took second in the 300 hurdles after taking a week off to recover from injury. Kayden Page had a personal record in the trip jump and the 4x100 and 4x400 relays of Nate Hill, Simeon Harris, Case, Page and Ayden Russell placed second.