Oswego police looking for suspect in pedestrian crash Tuesday

Oswego Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the motorist who hit a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

The pedestrian, a 68-year-old woman, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. About 6:47 a.m., Oswego Police responded to the area of Mill Road and West Washington Street for a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

A preliminary investigation has determined the woman was trying to cross Mill Road at Lynx Lane to West Washington Street when she was struck by a vehicle turning left onto Mill Road from northbound West Washington Street, police said. The vehicle did not stop and continued westbound on Mill Road, police said.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a white car with tinted windows and with the left headlight out. It is not known the make or model of the vehicle, police said.

The Oswego Police Department is asking anyone with information, including any possible video surveillance of a car matching the description, to contact the Oswego Police Department at 630-551-7300.

Information can also be provided to Kendall County Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999, where information leading to an arrest can result in a cash award.