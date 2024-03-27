Aurora man charged in shooting death of Oswego woman

An Aurora man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 13 shooting death of an Oswego woman.

Travares Mitchell, 49, is charged with four counts of first degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and armed habitual criminal in the death of Serhonda Burnett, 46, according to Aurora police. He is currently being held in the Kane County Jail.

His next court date is set for April 3. According to Aurora police, Mitchell was Burnett’s domestic partner.

At 4:49 p.m. Jan. 13, Aurora Police Department’s telecom operators received 911 calls for a vehicle crash and shots fired near Prairie Street and Woodlawn Avenue, Aurora police said. Officers arriving on the scene found Burnett suffering from gunshots wounds inside the vehicle, according to police.

Aurora Fire Department paramedics took Burnett to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. No other injuries were reported during the incident, according to police.

During the investigation, detectives determined Mitchell was responsible for Burnett’s death, according to police. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb. 21 and he was taken into custody on March 6 in Orlando, Florida.