Michigan man charged after being seen shooting at target in Yorkville park

A 19-year-old Michigan man is charged with unlawful use of a weapon after being seen shooting at a target at Saw Wee Kee Park in Yorkville on March 24.

Gangyi Cao, 19, of Birmingham, Michigan, has been charged with two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

On March 24, Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies received a report of two individuals with firearms at Saw Wee Kee Park shooting at a target, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arriving at the scene found several shell casings and fired shotgun shells along one of the trails in the area, according to the release. A short time later, the individuals were located along with a semi-automatic rifle and a shotgun.

According to the release, it appears that at least one of the individuals was shooting straight down at a piece of clothing on the ground. Both individuals were transported to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

The second individual has not been charged at this time and has been released pending further investigation, according to the release. This remains an ongoing active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at 630-381-9TIP or tips@kendallcountyil.gov.

Individuals can also provide information and remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999.