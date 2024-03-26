March 26, 2024
ABATE club to hold Train Fun Run

By Shaw Local News Network
The Aurora Train Station, 233 N. Broadway (Eric Ginnard)

Open Roads ABATE Chapter is sponsoring a Train Fun Run on Saturday, April 13, at the Aurora Train Station, 233 N. Broadway in Aurora, at 10 a.m. sharp with departure at 10:20 a.m.

The train ticket is $7 per person and $5 per person for the fun run. Same places, new faces, fun, friends, shirts, products, giveaways. Proceeds go to safety and education programs. This event is open to adults who would like to participate with this fun run.

For more information, call Kevin on 815-545-6114 or Cliff on 630-552-3828.