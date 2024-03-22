Oswego approves video gaming licenses for two Speedway gas stations

Two Speedway gas stations in Oswego will now be able to offer video gaming. At their March 18 Village Board meeting, village trustees approved video gaming licenses for Speedway gas stations at 1830 Route 30 and 4032 Route 34. (Rob Winner)

Two Speedway gas stations in Oswego will now be able to offer video gaming.

At their March 18 Village Board meeting, village trustees approved video gaming licenses for Speedway gas stations at 1830 Route 30 and 4032 Route 34. Village trustees reviewed the plans at their March 5 Committee of the Whole meeting.

Oswego Village Board in February approved new rules to limit the number of establishments that can offer video gaming.

As part of the new rules, village trustees voted unanimously to cap the number of gaming licenses for gas stations at 11. Seven gas stations in the village currently offer video gaming.

Gas stations wishing to apply for the remaining four licenses must apply by April 5. There currently are 29 active gaming licenses in the village and one pending license.

The village receives about $400,000-plus annually in video gaming revenue. Gaming revenue goes into the village’s general fund. Video gaming was approved in the village in May 2013.

As proposed, the Speedway gas station at 4032 Route 34 would have five gaming machines and one redemption machine and the Speedway gas station at 1830 Route 30 would have six gaming machines and one redemption machine.

At both locations, Speedway would construct a gaming room with a secured door that requires a buzzer entry from the counter. A chime will go off when the door is open and closed.

The gaming rooms would be similar to the gaming area at the 7-Eleven, located at 244 E. Washington St.