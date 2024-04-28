Ex-Oswego standout DT Noah Shannon signs with Las Vegas Raiders

Noah Shannon, an All-State defensive tackle at Oswego and two-year starter at Iowa who lost his sixth and final season in Iowa City to an NCAA suspension for allegedly placing wagers on Iowa sporting events, signed a contract as an undrafted free agent with the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

The signing was first reported by Scott Dochterman of The Athletic.

Shannon, a 6-foot, 285-pound defensive tackle, finished with 107 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, a pair of passes broken up and a forced fumble during his career at Iowa. He redshirted his first season in Iowa City and became a starter by his third season at the school.

He returned for his sixth season at Iowa, but Shannon and two other members of the football program were suspended for allegedly placed wagers on Iowa sporting events, which is against NCAA rules. Shannon immediately admitted his involvement, but the NCAA suspended him for the entire season.

At Oswego, Shannon was the 2017 Record Newspapers Player of the Year as a senior, and was named a Class 8A All-State selection by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association. He was the most heavily-recruited player to come out of Oswego, pledging to Iowa after originally committing to Minnesota. He had had 56 tackles, 11 of them for a loss, and 3.5 sacks as a junior. During the regular season his senior year, Shannon had 48 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks.