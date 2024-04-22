Kendall County Sheriff’s employee honored for exemplary records work

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) announces transcriptionist Chrissy Stork as the employee of the first quarter. A supervisor of the records division nominated her for exemplary performance, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Stork has been with the sheriff’s office for nearly seven years and is currently the only full-time transcriptionist, according to the release. Since joining the sheriff’s office, Stork has provided exemplary service to the office and the citizens of Kendall County, the release stated.

In recognizing her for the award, the sheriff’s office said Stork has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and a dedication to the citizens of Kendall County.

Stork started as a part-time transcriptionist and is now the only transcriptionist in the office and is responsible for transcribing and maintaining all of the reports for both the operations and corrections divisions, according to the release.

She has also taken on additional responsibilities such as reporting statistical data to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) and ensuring appropriate information is sent to the Circuit Clerk’s Office when necessary, according to the release. “Her hard work and professionalism make her a great asset to the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Kendall County,” the release stated.

The KCSO employee recognition program focuses on recognizing employees for their great work. This program helps identify those employees who deserve special recognition whenever his/her duties “are performed in an exemplary manner,” the release stated.

Citizens may also be recognized under this program for an act that deserves recognition. To nominate an employee or citizen for an award you can submit your nomination on our webpage at www.kendallcountyil.gov/sheriff or contact the Sheriff’s Office for additional information.