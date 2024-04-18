Waubonsee Foundation to host fourth annual Walk, Run and WIN 5K/10K

The fourth annual Waubonsee Foundation Walk, Run and WIN 5K/10K will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the WCC Sugar Grove campus. (photo provided by Waubonsee Community College)

The fourth annual Waubonsee Foundation Walk, Run and WIN 5K/10K will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Sugar Grove campus. This family-friendly run features a mixed-terrain trail throughout campus grounds, local food truck vendors and a touch-a-truck experience for race participants and spectators to enjoy.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Waubonsee Foundation Scholarship program. Each year, the Foundation raises funds to provide student scholarships. For the 2023-2024 academic year, the Foundation scholarship program provided 364 awards totaling almost $363,000.

The Sugar Grove campus is located at 4S783 Route 47.

To register as a participant or sponsor, go to Waubonsee.edu/5K. To mail a check, complete and return the attached form with the payment.

Registering by Monday, May 6, is recommended in order for participants’ name or logo to be included on the t-shirts.