PHS Band section leaders are pictured with Band Teacher Susan Webb (from left) and Associate Superintendent Tracy Thurwanger after being recognized at the March Plano School Board Meeting. (Photo provided by Plano Community Unit School District No. 88)

Plano High School Band section leaders represented the symphonic band at the March Plano School Board meeting.

Board members and those present celebrated the fact that they were selected as a top state pep band twice this year.

PHS was selected as one of the Top 10 Pep Bands in the State of Illinois and was chosen twice to play at the girls’ volleyball and basketball state tournaments.