Plano Community Library District programs for March and April

Here is a list of Plano Community Library District programs and events in March and April:

Friends of the Library Book Sale: Through March 23 to April 6, Plano Library will host a Friends of the Library Book Sale in the Meeting Room. Attendees can purchase books and movies for low prices. Starting April 1, all items will be sold for $4 per bag. Free items will be available after the sale ends.

ADULT PROGRAMS:

Homeschool Families Meetup: Plano Library will host meetings for homeschooled families from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. March 26 and April 9 in the library’s Meeting Room. All ages are welcome. Toys and games will be in the room for children to enjoy. Kids and parents must stay together. No registration is required.

Writers’ Group: For writers, novice or experienced, Plano Library will host a Writers’ Group 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 28 and April 11 in person or via Zoom. In-person attendees meet in the library’s Meeting Room. No registration is required. The Zoom meeting ID is 988 2555 0591 and the passcode is 048559.

Crafts to Go - Tea Cup Planters: On April 1, Plano Library will provide free take-home craft kits. Kits are available to adults and high schoolers on a first come, first served basis.

Technology Help Desk: From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 2 and April 13, tech experts will be available at the library to assist attendees with questions regarding electronic devices. On April 2, tech expert Steve Goodwin will be present, and on April 13, tech expert Joshua Carlson will be present. No registration is required and attendees are recommended to bring their devices for the best experience.

New Life for Old Bags: From 10:30 a.m. to noon April 13, Plano Library will turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704.

Knit and Crochet Group (via Zoom): From 10 a.m. to noon every Thursday, Plano Library hosts an informal group focused on knitting and crocheting projects. The group may discuss different types and colors of yarn and can help each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration is required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website at planolibrary.info.

Knit & Crochet Group (in person): From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday, Plano Library hosts a Knit and Crochet Group led by crochet artist Karen Perez in the library’s Lower Level Meeting Room. The group allows those interested to knit and/or crochet with others or learn to knit and/or crochet. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required.

Call 630-552-2009 to register for Adult Programs that require registration.

KIDS’ PROGRAMS:

Rhyme Time: Plano Library will host Session 2 of Rhyme Time Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The available dates are April 10, 17, 24 and May 1. This storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Babies up to age 3 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. Note: Register for Session 1 and Session 2 separately.

Bookworms: From 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. April 8, Plano Library will host Bookworms which will provide kindergartners to third graders with a healthy snack. The group will talk about books and pick a new book for the next meeting. Registration is required for each Bookworm program.

Pizza and Pages: Plano Library will host Pizza and Pages, a group focused on reading and eating pizza, 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. April 9. Sixth through eighth-graders are eligible for this program. Participants will read the same book prior to the meeting. Registration is required.

Call 630-552-2025 to register for Kids’ Programs that require registration. More information on events and programs can be found at planolibrary.info/events/month/.

Plano Community Library District will be closed for Good Friday all day, March 29. The library is located at 15 W. North St.