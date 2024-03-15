Yorkville School District unveils new centralized student registration

Yorkville School District 115 families will no longer have to visit multiple school buildings to register their children thanks to a new central registration department approved by the Board of Education which allows student registration across all schools in one online portal.

The district created the Central Registration Department to establish a welcoming, confidential and streamlined experience for new and returning families, according to a news release from the district. The new registration department will facilitate enrollment, residency, free/reduced lunch and transportation requests year-round.

“The addition of a Central Registration Department is an opportunity for the district to provide our families with a welcoming and convenient registration experience,” Associate Superintendent of Human Resources and Business Services Nick Baughman said in the news release. “This addition will allow for the initial family interaction with District staff to be personalized and comfortable.”

According to the district, benefits of the new Central Registration Department include:

Consistent and convenient experience for parents/guardians to register students in one location

Clear and consistent expectations for required registration documentation

Accurate data entry into the student information system (SIS)

Consistent residency verification

Standardizes temporary and permanent student records

Families who choose not to use the online portal can still register at their respective school buildings, and those who need in-person assistance can visit the Central Registration department located in the district office at 800 Game Farm Road.

Y115 is also in the process of migrating to a new Student Information System (SIS) called Synergy EduPoint. Synergy will be the new system of record beginning in the 2024-2025 school year, according to the release.

The current Home Access Center, where parents can find their children’s grades and other school-related information, will be replaced at the beginning of the next school year by a new and more robust platform called ParentVUE.

“A Student Information System is the backbone of a school district,” Executive Director of Technology Don Ringelestein said in the news release. “It holds all the student data, including transcripts, attendance records, parent access portals, and more. This new system is expandable, allowing additional capabilities to be available in the future, including reporting absences and submitting documents needed for registration.”

During the 2023-24 school year, the district successfully migrated data from the current eSchool system, launched a Synergy awareness campaign and provided hands-on training to school administrative assistants.

The awareness campaign included the creation of a new webpage that can be found by visiting the district website and navigating to the Registration Services page under the parents dropdown tab.