State Rep. Keicher honors Pinegree Grove, DeKalb leaders at conference

State Rep. Jeff Keicher (R-Sycamore) is joined by Amber Kubiak (left),and Michelle Donahoe at the at the 2024 Emerging Women Leaders Conference and Recognition Event in Springfield. (Provided by office of state Rep. Jeff Keicher)

State Rep. Jeff Keicher (R-Sycamore) recognized two local leaders at the annual Emerging Women Leaders Conference and Recognition Event in Springfield – Pingree Grove Village President Amber Kubiak and DeKalb County History Center Executive Director Michelle Donahoe.

The annual event, hosted by Illinois House Minority Tony McCombie and her leadership team, of which Keicher is a member, brings together women leaders from across Illinois for a day of recognition and leadership development programming, according to a news release from Keicher’s office.

“It was my honor to recognize Amber and Michelle,” Keicher stated in the release. “In their respective roles, they have both demonstrated a passion for service and leadership in our communities, and it was a privilege to recommend them for selection at this year’s Emerging Women Leaders Conference. Thank you to both of them for the work they have done and continue to do to serve residents in the communities of the 70th District.”

As the village President of Pingree Grove, Kubiak leads one of the fastest-growing communities in northern Illinois. Prior to becoming village president, Kubiak became an active volunteer on the village events committee for several years, helping expand offerings to the community that continues to this day.

Kubiak’s involvement with the events committee ultimately led to her becoming a trustee on the village board and helping foster community growth that has seen the population grow, as well as expanding commercial and retail business development in the community, according to the news release.

After serving for 13 years as the executive director of the Sycamore History Museum, Michelle Donahoe played a prominent role in the creation of the countywide history center — DeKalb County History Center — and the funding program that made it a reality, according to the release. In 2019, she was also elected to the Illinois Association of Museums board of directors. Donahoe is also actively involved in local nonprofit work, serving on the steering committee of the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership.

Following a recognition brunch with dozens of women leaders from across the state, the Emerging Women Leaders Conference included a day of programming designed to inspire and empower women leaders. The main program featured a panel discussion with Linda Renee Baker a professor from the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White, Susan Hayes Gordon with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital and Decatur businesswoman Kara Demirjian Huss.

Rep. Keicher serves the 70th District, which includes portions of DeKalb, Kane, and McHenry Counties. For more information about Rep. Keicher, visit RepKeicher.com.