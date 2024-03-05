Sandwich man charged in connection with theft of motorcycles in unincorporated Oswego

A Sandwich man has been charged following an investigation by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office into items being sold on an online marketplace that were related to the theft of several off-road motorcycles in unincorporated Oswego.

Eddie Brown Jr., 21, has been charged with two felony counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one felony count of online sale of stolen property. On Oct. 31, 2022, deputies with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office received a report of several off-road motorcycles being stolen in unincorporated Oswego.

Items associated with this case were recently discovered for sale on an online marketplace, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. The ongoing investigation led to a search warrant being executed at a residence in the 0-100 block of Whitney Way in unincorporated Montgomery, which resulted in Brown’s arrest and the location of numerous items of evidence, the release said.

This remains an ongoing active investigation and anyone with information can contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at 630-381-9TIP. Individuals can also provide information and remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999.

“The investigation is still very much active and they are still working through everything and evaluating the items of evidence that were collected,” Deputy Dan Briars, public information officer for the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Kendall County Criminal Intelligence Team and the Tri-County Auto Theft Taskforce.