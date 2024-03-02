HomeGoods set to open furniture store in Oswego

HomeGoods plans to locate in the former Lowe's garden center on Route 34 in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

As Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman noted during his State of the Village address on Feb. 29, a growing number of people — and businesses — want to call Oswego home.

During the address, Kauffman announced that furniture retail company HomeGoods plans to locate next to Hobby Lobby on Route 34 in Oswego. The village’s Planning and Zoning Commission will review the plans at its March 7 meeting.

“The village has received an application from the owner of the Hobby Lobby/Burlington building on Route 34 who has applied to convert the former garden center outdoor space into an enclosed space to make way for HomeGoods, once a deal has been finalized,” Kauffman said. “This is a tremendously welcome addition to our community and will help to enhance the aesthetic appeal and functionality of all of our living spaces.”

Hobby Lobby and Burlington now occupy the building that formerly housed Lowe’s Home Improvement. The garden center outdoor space served that store.

The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, held at Classic Cinemas Kendall 11 movie theater in Oswego. The news about HomeGoods comes on the heels of the village announcing that Barnes & Noble is set to open later this year in the space formerly occupied by DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse at 2590 Route 34 next to a Best Buy store in the Prairie Market retail center.

Barnes & Noble is set to open later this year in the space formerly occupied by DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse at 2590 Route 34 next to a Best Buy store in the Prairie Market retail center in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

“As a voracious reader, I’m just so excited to roam the aisles of one of my favorite bookstores right here in our community,” Kauffman said.

But good things are also happening in the village’s downtown, including the installation of traffic lights on Route 34 (Washington Street) at the busy intersections of Main and Harrison streets. The signals were activated last July.

He said the installation of the signals was a “huge safety and traffic flow win” after 25 years of effort. And last year, two houses on Van Buren Street that the village bought were razed to make way for commercial development.

At their July 18 meeting, village trustees unanimously voted to buy the houses at 6 and 12 W. Van Buren St. for $525,000 from Fitzpatrick Properties LLC. The funds to buy the houses came from the village’s tax increment financing fund.

Once a municipality creates a TIF district, its property assessment is frozen and new or increased taxes generated by improvements are used to pay for improvements or other development incentives.

Crews installed traffic signals at the busy intersection of Washington and Harrison streets in downtown Oswego in the past year. (Eric Schelkopf)

Kauffman said his vision for the downtown also includes a boutique hotel being built along the banks of the Fox River.

“I believe it will create a tranquil experience, allowing guests to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, with an upscale atmosphere,” he said. “I imagine riverfront dining along with picturesque settings and gatherings. This is a major priority of mine and will be a wonderful asset to the community.”

Residential growth

Last year, Oswego issued 615 residential permits — the most for any community in the area since 2006, Kauffman said.

Of that amount, 110 permits were issued for single-family houses along with 195 townhouses, 142 apartments and 168 senior residences, he said.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman talked about the village's growth during his State of the Village address Feb. 29 at the Classic Cinemas Kendall 11 movie theater in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Kauffman said 2,500 units have been approved and 700 more are under construction.

That growth continues. In January, Oswego village officials gave the green light to the 801-unit Sonoma Trails subdivision planned at the southwest corner of Wolfs Crossing Road and Roth Road.

D.R. Horton Inc. plans to build 301 townhouse units, 119 cottage units and 381 single-family houses as part of the project.

“People want to live here because we are known for being a safe, family-friendly community with small-town charm, great schools, wonderful community events, parks and recreational facilities,” Kauffman said. “We have wonderful local businesses and an effective Chamber of Commerce, all of which contribute to our unique character and thriving community.”