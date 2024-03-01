Contribute your art to Batavia painted rock garden

The Batavia Park District’s Board of Commissioners has authorized a 8′ x 12′ garden space on the Batavia South Riverwalk Plaza area by the Peace Bridge for a new rock garden, creating the canvas for the new garden area.

BATAVIA – The Batavia Parks Foundation has launched a new painted rock garden initiative to help spread kindness to and from the community.

In January, the Batavia Park District’s Board of Commissioners authorized a 8′ x 12′ garden space on the Batavia South Riverwalk Plaza area by the Peace Bridge for the new rock garden, creating the canvas for the new garden area.

Britta McKenna, parks foundation president, said in a news release announcing the garden, “The new painted rock garden amplifies efforts of the nearby Peace Bridge by reimagining an existing garden bed. Additionally, the use of rocks in the garden is a hat tip to Batavia’s past identity as “Rock City,” when the city was a key limestone quarry hub for the region.”

Batavia’s history of quarrying limestone dates back to 1860 when the town was home to as many as 10 operating quarries. Members of the community are encouraged to paint rocks to be featured in this art installation, according to the release. Gaining inspiration from the new Batavia flag graphic, the evolving rock garden design concept features a “windmill” inspired portion of the garden as a permanent art installation utilizing pieces of stone with the “river” section inviting the community to actively contribute their painted rocks year-round with artistic and inspirational messages to share, according to the release.

The community is encouraged to paint rocks at Parks Foundation’s popups this year, starting Saturday, March 2 at the Peace Projects Popup at Kiss the Sky. Members of the foundation and volunteers with the rock garden project are hosting the first popup free rock painting activity from 1 to 5 p.m. at 180 W. First St. in downtown Batavia.

Is your non-profit or community organization, school, or church interested in painting rocks to contribute to Batavia’s new Rock Garden? Email bataviaparksfoundation@gmail.com or scan the QR code to reserve the rock painting kit, starting the week of March 11 through the summer.

Reserved kits are available for pick up at the Batavia Civic Center, 327 W. Wilson St., Batavia. There is no charge as the project is funded by the Batavia Parks Foundation, though donations are happily accepted (check or Venmo to Batavia Parks Foundation).

Batavia’s Rock Garden welcomes contributions from artists of all capabilities. A limited number of painted stones of varying sizes will be selected for the permanent installation portion of the garden. If you would like your rock art to be considered for the permanent installation portion of the new rock garden, please submit a .jpg or .png digital design to bataviaparksfoundation@gmail.com by June 1, 2024 to be considered.

Partners and collaborators in Batavia’s new painted rock garden project include the Batavia Park District, Water Street Studios, and community volunteers. Members of the community interested in joining the garden planning team, can express interest via email bataviaparksfoundation@gmail.com.