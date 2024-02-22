State Rep. Kifowit promotes free attendance at museums, zoos for constituents

Brookfield Zoo is one of the many Chicago area attractions where residents of the Illinois 84th District can take advantage of free admission through the Constituent Education Resource Card program.

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit has announced the continuation of her annual Constituent Education Resource Card program, which provides constituents in the 84th House District with complimentary access to some of Chicagoland’s most renowned museums and zoos.

Residents of the 84th District can take advantage of free admission for up to four people at the following participating institutions:

John G. Shedd Aquarium

Brookfield Zoo/CZS

Museum of Science and Industry

The Field Museum

The Art Institute of Chicago

Adler Planetarium

Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center

Lincoln Park Zoo

Chicago Academy of Sciences

Museum of Contemporary Art

Chicago Botanic Garden

Chicago Children’s Museum

Museum of Mexican Art

Chicago History Museum

National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture

DuSable Museum of African American History

To request a Constituent Educations Resource Card and reserve a visit to one of the participating institutions, complete this form. Families should submit requests at least two weeks in advance of the desired visit date. Up to four tickets are available per request.

For more information, contact Rep. Kifowit’s office at 630-585-1308 or stephanie.kifowit@att.net.