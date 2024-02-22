State Rep. Kifowit promotes free attendance at museums, zoos for constituents

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit has announced the continuation of her annual Constituent Education Resource Card program, which provides constituents in the 84th House District with complimentary access to some of Chicagoland’s most renowned museums and zoos.
Residents of the 84th District can take advantage of free admission for up to four people at the following participating institutions:
- John G. Shedd Aquarium
- Brookfield Zoo/CZS
- Museum of Science and Industry
- The Field Museum
- The Art Institute of Chicago
- Adler Planetarium
- Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center
- Lincoln Park Zoo
- Chicago Academy of Sciences
- Museum of Contemporary Art
- Chicago Botanic Garden
- Chicago Children’s Museum
- Museum of Mexican Art
- Chicago History Museum
- National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture
- DuSable Museum of African American History
To request a Constituent Educations Resource Card and reserve a visit to one of the participating institutions, complete this form. Families should submit requests at least two weeks in advance of the desired visit date. Up to four tickets are available per request.
For more information, contact Rep. Kifowit’s office at 630-585-1308 or stephanie.kifowit@att.net.