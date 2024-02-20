Plano school staff, faculty earn state honors

Plano School District 88 staff member were recently announced as Illinois Board of Education statewide “Those Who Excel” award winners for the 2023-24 school year:

Meritorious Service Awards:

Administrator - Luke Baughman - principal, Emily G Johns School

Classroom Teacher - Joe Kampf - technology and engineering teacher, Plano High School

Educational Service Personnel - Ken Ridgeway - maintenance assistant/grounds

Community Volunteer - Kathy Benoit - administration office

Team - Special Education Team - Centennial School (Morgan Lee, Shannon Warner & Amaya Zimmerman)

Special Recognition Awards:

Classroom Teacher - Elizabeth (Liz) Schroeder - music, Centennial School

Early Career Educator - Samantha Grzanich - second grade teacher, Centennial School

The statewide banquet will be held on May 18 and District 88 will be recognized as one of the few school districts in Illinois that received awards in six categories.