Boys wrestling: Yorkville Christian’s Ty Edwards takes the next step, captures state title

Yorkville Christian’s Ty Edwards celebrates his win over Galesburg’s Gauge Shipp in the 132-pound Class 2A state championship match on Saturday, Feb. 17th, 2024 in Champaign. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

CHAMPAIGN – Yorkville Christian’s Ty Edwards wanted to move up a step higher on the state podium for his senior year.

A two-time Class 1A state runner-up, Edwards entered Saturday’s finals with a daunting task to win his first state title going up against Gauge Shipp. The Galesburg senior had won all 50 of his matches last season to capture the Class 2A 138-pound state championship, entering his finals match with Edwards without a loss over the last two seasons, including a 44-match win streak this season.

But Edwards was determined to become a state champion. He spent hundreds of hours working on his conditioning and technique over the past 11-plus months to prepare himself for Saturday’s Class 2A state finals at 132 pounds.

It was state title or bust for Edwards.

“Last year I was disappointed in myself and could’ve done more conditioning,” Edwards said. “I focused on that all year, from early mornings in the gym and getting to it. I lost last year and was devastated, but I knew I needed to refocus my mind for the next year and to keep grinding the whole season. That’s all it came down to this season for me.”

Yorkville Christian’s Ty Edwards jumps into the arms of his coach after his win over Galesburg’s Gauge Shipp in the 132-pound Class 2A state championship match on Saturday, Feb. 17th, 2024 in Champaign. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Everything fell into place for Edwards early Saturday night at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois.

Edwards, a Gardner-Webb recruit, rode a strong start in the first period to an impressive 11-4 decision over Shipp to capture his first state championship. Edwards celebrated his historic program win with a massive hug with one of his coaches.

Edwards (47-2) earlier sealed his bid for the Class 2A 132-pound title match with an impressive 2-1 decision over Antioch’s Edgar Albino in Friday’s semifinals, setting the stage for a big weekend.

“It’s amazing and the third time is a charm,” Edwards said. “I’ve been here a lot but finally got it done, so I’m super excited for that. I’ve been here before and had a bad defeat, so it was an exciting moment for all of us just coming down here. Compared to last weekend, I was more physical and went after it. It paid off. I knew my opponent was going to go for re-attacks and when I got in, I had to finish. One time I messed up and didn’t capitalize on it, but I then got to my offense and just stuck with it.”

Princeton’s Ace Christiansen avoids Sandwich’s Cooper Corder in the 138 pound 1A third place match Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the IHSA state wrestling finals at the State Farm Center in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

Meanwhile, Yorkville junior Luke Chrisse never lost his nerve in the biggest moment of his career.

“I never did anything like this,” Chrisse said after finishing fifth in Class 3A at 190 pounds.

A first-time state qualifier, Chrisse (36-17) defeated Joliet Catholic’s Nico Ronchetti in a fifth-place match.

Yorkville senior Ben Alvarez, the defending state champion at 220 pounds, recovered from a quarterfinal loss to finish third at 215 pounds.

Alvarez (47-6) captured the 8-4 decision over Libertyville’s Owen McGrory in the third-place match.

The Foxes finished with four all-state performers.

Junior Jack Ferguson (44-12) was fifth at 150 pounds, and junior Ryder Janeczko finished sixth at 157 pounds to round out the Foxes’ strong weekend. Luke Zook placed fifth at 175 pounds.

Yorkville Christian’s Ty Edwards stays over Galesburg’s Gauge Shipp in the final seconds of his win in the 132-pound Class 2A state championship match on Saturday, Feb. 17th, 2024 in Champaign. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Janeczko (23-12) missed the first month of the season following surgery for a collarbone injury.

“I’m super excited that I was able to place this year,” Janeczko said. “It’s a great feeling, especially because I didn’t know where I’d be when I got back on the mat. It felt great to finally get on the mat, and I plan to do it again next year.”

Sandwich freshman Cooper Corder, a two-time middle school state champion, is armed with motivation for next season after placing fourth in Class 1A at 138 pounds.

His older brother, senior Miles Corder, was one match away from a state place at 144 pounds.

Miles Corder (40-11) went 2-2 on the weekend.

“At the start of the season, I knew I was going to be one of the top guys,” Cooper Corder said. “I felt like I was overlooked throughout the year. We had a tournament at Barrington at the start of the season, and I did very well there. That showed me what I was capable of doing (something special).”

Yorkville Christian’s Aiden Larsen took sixth in the Class 2A 113-pound bracket.