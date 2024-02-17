Oswego District 308 celebrates the first 100 days of school

Classrooms across Oswego Community Unit School District 308 celebrated being “100 Days Smarter” after completing the first 100 days of the school year. (Photo provided by Oswego Community Unit School District 308)

To celebrate this milestone, some classrooms worked in small groups to create structures of their choice using 100 plastic cups. In another classroom, students were allowed to regroup the 10 groups of 10 items on their calendar to make one group of 100.

In others, students brought in projects depicting 100 items of their choice, dressed in decade-themed costumes or had a 101 Dalmation-themed party a day later.

The first 100 days was a time spent reflecting on all the accomplishments students have made so far in the year and how much they have grown.