Longtime Montgomery volunteer sworn in as new Village Board trustee

Kendall County Judge Stephen Krentz, right, swore Ben Brzoska, left, into duty at the Feb. 12 Montgomery Village Board meeting. (Photo provided by the village of Montgomery)

Longtime community volunteer Ben Brzoska was sworn in to fill a vacancy on the Montgomery Village Board on Feb. 12.

He fills the vacancy caused by the recent resignation of Tom Betsinger, who resigned from the Village Board in November after being named the new executive director of the Oswegoland Park District.

Brzoska will serve the remainder of Betsinger’s term, which expires in April 2025. Brzoska, his wife, Linda, and their three children built their home in Montgomery in 2004.

“I am honored to serve as a trustee for the village of Montgomery,” Brzoska said in a new release from the village. “I am deeply committed to serving my community and eager to work with my fellow board members to make Montgomery an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Broska’s professional background includes a 27-year career with Lions International and his current supply chain and logistics work as a Chicago sports marketing firm manager.

His community volunteer activities have included being part of the Rotary Club of Montgomery, the Montgomery Citizen Police Academy, the Planning & Zoning Commission, the Beautification Committee, the Historic Preservation Commission and the Montgomery Foundation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ben Brzoska to the Village Board,” Montgomery Village President Matt Brolley said in the release. “Ben’s volunteerism within the village and local area is vast. His passion for our community and dedication to public service make him an excellent choice for this role. I am confident that Ben will make significant contributions to the village.”