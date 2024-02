GIRLS BASKETBALL

Plano 43, Richmond-Burton 33

Plano junior Josie Larson scored 18 points, including her 1,000th career point, in the Lady Reapers’ win. Larson needed 15 points to reach 1,000 and ended the night with 1,003. Larson also had five rebounds and five assists, Aleksa Martinez scored 10 points and Chloe Rowe had nine rebounds for Plano (15-16, 7-7), which opens regional play on Saturday at Rochelle.