Plano legion lists upcoming events

The Plano American Legion Post 395 welcomes the community to the building for Lightning every Friday night at 7 p.m., Queen of Hearts drawings every Friday night during Lightning, a drawing for a Navy leather jacket (size XL) on Friday, Feb. 2, a chili cookoff on Super Bowl Sunday and more.

The Super Bowl Sunday Chili Cook-Off begins at 4 p.m. There is a $5 donation to enter and/or participate. Bring your favorite chili and win a prize for first or second place chili. Call 630-552-8313 to sign up for the chili cook-off.

The Legion is open to the community from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, from 5 to 11 p.m. on Fridays, from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

The upstairs hall is available for special events and parties.

The Legion is located at 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-8313.