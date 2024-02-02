February 02, 2024
Shaw Local
Plano legion lists upcoming events

By Shaw Local News Network
The Plano American Legion Post 395 welcomes the community to the building for Lightning every Friday night at 7 p.m., Queen of Hearts drawings every Friday night during Lightning, a drawing for a Navy leather jacket (size XL) on Friday, Feb. 2, a chili cookoff on Super Bowl Sunday and more.

The Super Bowl Sunday Chili Cook-Off begins at 4 p.m. There is a $5 donation to enter and/or participate. Bring your favorite chili and win a prize for first or second place chili. Call 630-552-8313 to sign up for the chili cook-off.

The Legion is open to the community from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, from 5 to 11 p.m. on Fridays, from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

The upstairs hall is available for special events and parties.

The Legion is located at 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-8313.