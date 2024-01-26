Montgomery chamber announces new board officers

The new Greater Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Director officers include Heidi Baird, Debbi Albright, Kevin Senechalle and Betsy Santana. (photos provided by the Greater Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce )

The Greater Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce (GMACC) recently announced its new board of director officers. New officers include Heidi Baird, president, Debbi Albright, vice president, Kevin Senechalle, secretary, and Betsy Santana, treasurer.

Baird began her career in marketing and sales after graduating from Michigan State University. She is currently pursuing a double Masters in Business Administration and Leadership & Management while working as Earthmover Credit Union’s Business Development Manager. Baird developed a strong sense of devotion to the chamber when she was asked to join the board after years of belonging to the chamber. She is highly motivated and driven to recruit new members to the chamber in order to grow the chamber and create even further networking connections for those businesses in the greater Montgomery area.

Albright began her career at Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity in May 2011, after years of working in retail, caring for her daughter, and operating her own daycare. She is responsible for accounts payable and receivable, family selection, payroll, maintaining mortgage and escrow statements and more. Albright has been active in the Montgomery Chamber for six years and joined the board of directors three years ago as the secretary/treasurer. She is also the president on the board of directors for her homeowners’ association.

Senechalle is a financial advisor at Allied First Wealth Management, a division of Allied First Bank in Oswego. He has been helping clients since 2016. Prior to financial planning, Senechalle played basketball at the University of Wisconsin Parkside, graduating with a degree in Business Finance.

Santana is the Marketing and Development Manager at Mutual Ground. She has been working in the non-profit world for over 18 years. With a background in education, Santana began her career working as a substance use prevention specialist with Breaking Free. After working in prevention for nine years, Santana transitioned into the role of marketing and fundraising coordinator, managing fundraising and marketing efforts for the agency. When Breaking Free merged with Mutual Ground, she joined the Mutual Ground Advancement Team where she has been working to promote the mission of Mutual Ground for five years.

The GMACC also recently added a new director, Jessica Medrano with R. J. O’Neil.

Sonya Abt, Loreto Arzola, Josh Barry, Michele Bergeron, Jeff Corirossi, Cindy Ferchen and Tom Kozlowicz remain directors on the GMACC board.