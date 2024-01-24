Oswego SD308 announces ILMEA All State Musicians

Music students from both Oswego East and Oswego High Schools participated at the Illinois Music Educators Association (ILMEA) District 9 Music Festival. Illinois students in grades 10-12 who earn the highest scores at the District level earn the title of “All-State Musician.” The ILMEA features All-State Bands, Choirs, Orchestras, Jazz Bands, Vocal Jazz Ensembles, Jazz Combos, Composer Showcases, and Future Music Educators Symposiums.

In order to be considered for “All-State Musician” and the honor of participating as an All-State musician in Peoria from Jan. 25-27, students must attend the district festival in its entirety and then may be selected from all the district participants for All-State ensembles and individual honors.

Congratulations to Oswego High School’s Panther Musicians for their accomplishments:

All-State Band: Harley Engdahl (Bass Clarinet); Zoe Lippoldt (Contra Bass Clarinet); Jacob Salas (Clarinet)

All-State Jazz Band: Charlie Snyder (Bass)

All-State Chorus: Braden Konick (Tenor I)

All-State Orchestra: Owen Driscoll (Bassoon), Shelby Kiss (Clarinet)

Future Music Educators: Lyric Johnson

Congratulations to Oswego East High School’s Wolf Musicians for their accomplishments:

All-State Band: Emi Busuioc (Euphonium), Winston La (Alto Saxophone), Greg Lazatin (Tenor Saxophone), Avan Lenell (Oboe)

All-State Jazz Band: Ryan Weaver (Drum Set)

All-State Chorus: Ysabelle De Los Santos (Soprano I)

All-State Honors Chorus: Samuel Greene (Tenor II)