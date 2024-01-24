January 24, 2024
Oswego SD308 announces ILMEA All State Musicians

By Shaw Local News Network
Oswego School District 308 Administration Office, Route 71, Oswego (Shaw Local News Network)

Music students from both Oswego East and Oswego High Schools participated at the Illinois Music Educators Association (ILMEA) District 9 Music Festival. Illinois students in grades 10-12 who earn the highest scores at the District level earn the title of “All-State Musician.” The ILMEA features All-State Bands, Choirs, Orchestras, Jazz Bands, Vocal Jazz Ensembles, Jazz Combos, Composer Showcases, and Future Music Educators Symposiums.

In order to be considered for “All-State Musician” and the honor of participating as an All-State musician in Peoria from Jan. 25-27, students must attend the district festival in its entirety and then may be selected from all the district participants for All-State ensembles and individual honors.

Congratulations to Oswego High School’s Panther Musicians for their accomplishments:

All-State Band: Harley Engdahl (Bass Clarinet); Zoe Lippoldt (Contra Bass Clarinet); Jacob Salas (Clarinet)

All-State Jazz Band: Charlie Snyder (Bass)

All-State Chorus: Braden Konick (Tenor I)

All-State Orchestra: Owen Driscoll (Bassoon), Shelby Kiss (Clarinet)

Future Music Educators: Lyric Johnson

Congratulations to Oswego East High School’s Wolf Musicians for their accomplishments:

All-State Band: Emi Busuioc (Euphonium), Winston La (Alto Saxophone), Greg Lazatin (Tenor Saxophone), Avan Lenell (Oboe)

All-State Jazz Band: Ryan Weaver (Drum Set)

All-State Chorus: Ysabelle De Los Santos (Soprano I)

All-State Honors Chorus: Samuel Greene (Tenor II)