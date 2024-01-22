Montgomery unveils plan for electric vehicle readiness

In a move towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation, the village of Montgomery recently announced its commitment to electric vehicle (EV) readiness. This initiative aligns with the Village’s dedication to environmental stewardship and embraces the future of clean, efficient transportation.

As part of this commitment, the Village works alongside local government agencies participating in the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus EV Readiness Cohort, which began last summer. This pathway provides a fundamental task list and assembles resources for municipal leaders to address barriers to EV infrastructure, engage the community and participate in technical and safety training for staff. This initiative encompasses the installation of EV charging stations, educational outreach programs and policy development to incentivize electric vehicle ownership.

Key components of the Village’s EV Readiness Plan of Action include:

EV charging station installation: The village already operates an EV charging station located at Village Hall (200 N. River St.) but seeks residential and business partners to join them in their commitment to eco-friendly transportation to ensure convenient access for residents, businesses and visitors. To ensure equitable access, the village will encourage more charging stations to be strategically placed in public parking lots and high-traffic locations, such as multi-family housing areas.

Public awareness campaign: To promote awareness and the understanding of electric vehicles, the village of Montgomery is working to enhance its online resources and educational efforts to best inform residents of the benefits of EVs, dispel common myths and provide resources to support a smooth transition to electric transportation.

Incentive programs: The village plans to explore incentive programs to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles. Many of these incentives already exist through utility providers such as ComEd, the IEPA Electric Vehicle Rebate Program and the federal Commercial Clean Vehicle Tax Credit. The village seeks to connect residents and business owners with these programs and incentives to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles.

Policy development: To support the growing EV ecosystem, the Village of Montgomery will work to develop policies that facilitate the integration of electric vehicles into the community. This may involve zoning regulations, parking policies and other measures to streamline the adoption of electric transportation.

Village President Matt Brolley expressed excitement about the initiative in a news release from the village. “Our commitment to electric vehicle readiness underscores our dedication to a sustainable future. Investing time and resources into EV readiness significantly reduces our carbon footprint and creates a cleaner, healthier Montgomery.”

For questions about the village’s commitment to EV readiness, contact Senior Planner Tony Farruggia at tfarruggia@montgomeryil.org or visit montgomeryil.org for more information.