Plano Legion hosting New Year’s Eve party Sunday

Ring in the New Year with family and friends at the Plano American Legion’s New Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 31

Reservations are required and a $10 donation per person must be paid to the Legion at that time (cash, check or credit card). For your $10 donation, you receive one complimentary drink (not to exceed $5), appetizers and snacks, games, music by DJ Randy Smith and party favors.

Doors open at 7 p.m.; music goes from 8 p.m. until the New Year.

For more information or to make a reservation, call the Plano American Legion at 630-552-8313.