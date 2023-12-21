Montgomery seeks to fill vacancy on Village Board

The village of Montgomery is seeing to fill a vacancy on the Montgomery Village Board following the recent resignation of Tom Betsinger.

Betsinger resigned from the Village Board in November after being named the new executive director of the Oswegoland Park District. Montgomery Village President Matt Brolley is seeking a resident of the Montgomery community to serve the remainder of Betsinger’s term, which expires in April 2025.

Interested residents are encouraged to apply for the vacancy. Qualified candidates will meet and interview with Brolley.

Tentatively, the Village Board plans to install its newest member at its Jan. 22 meeting. Interested applicants should gather supporting documentation and fill out the online form on the Village’s website, montgomeryil.org.