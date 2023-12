The Plano Methodist Church will host Christmas Eve services at 10 a.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. The services will be officiated by Pastor Stevan Saunders.

All services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel.

The church is at 201 N. Hale St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-3700.