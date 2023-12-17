Kendall County 4-H members advance to national poultry contest

Kendall County 4-H volunteer Beth Lohrey, left, helped lead local 4-H members Rachel Dickson of Bristol, Madisyn Glenn of Oswego and Faustina Krysciak of Yorkville to the 2023 National 4-H Poultry Poultry Judging and Avian Bowl Contests. (photo provided by University of Illinois Extension Office)

Four Illinois 4-H members traveled to the 2023 National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference in November to learn through activities and contests, which are designed to introduce participants from across the country to the poultry industry.

This annual event recognizes 4-H members who have excelled in their state 4-H poultry learning activities. Members of the Illinois team were: Rachel Dickson of Bristol, Madisyn Glenn of Oswego, Faustina Krysciak of Yorkville and Julia Muschetto of Will County.

“This National 4-H event is important for senior-aged 4-H members,” University of Illinois Extension poultry specialist Dr. Ken Koelkebeck said in a news release. “Getting the chance to compete in this event is a testament of their excellence.”

Last year marked Illinois 4-H’s return to the contest with one member competing, and this year interest in the competition led to the creation of a team.

The three Kendall County 4-H members have been working toward this goal for about four years, said local 4-H volunteer and coach Beth Lohrey of Lisbon, who led a group from DuPage and Kendall counties to the state competition in August. From there, Dickson, Glenn and Krysciak ranked at the top for individuals and were chosen for the Illinois 4-H team along with Muschetto.

At Nationals in November, the team, led by Koelkebeck, competed in both the Poultry Judging and Avian Bowl Contests. Skills tested during the Poultry Judging competition include orderly decision-making, using reasoning skills, communicating decisions, poultry dish preparation, food safety and subject matter knowledge of species of poultry, food safety, physiology, nutrition and eggs.

Lohrey, who was on the 1994 state 4-H Poultry Judging team, said it takes knowledge, practice and skill. “These teens have to be able to stand up and give reasons, from memory, to a panel of judges to explain their choices.”

The Avian Bowl stands as a double elimination competition designed for state teams, drawing inspiration from other knowledge bowls. Participants are required to possess an in-depth understanding of the subject matter, encompassing various aspects such as multiple poultry species, food safety, physiology, nutrition, eggs and other pertinent topics. Success in the Avian Bowl demands a well-rounded knowledge base, ensuring participants are well-versed in the diverse facets of poultry and related subjects.

“Outside of competition knowledge, national competitions also help youth learn life skills and introduce participants to careers in the poultry and allied industries,” Koelkebeck said. “Youth learn skills such as leadership, communication, problem solving and decision making.”

Lohrey said the state judging team experience was the highlight of her 4-H career and now as a volunteer, she strives to provide similar opportunities to youth. In fact, the three Kendall County 4-H members now help her with a special interest club to teach younger members about caring for and showing poultry.

“As a 4-H volunteer, I want to share my knowledge and help youth create lifelong memories and friendships,” Lohrey said. “Get out of your comfort zone and try new things and meet people. You only have this opportunity for a short time.”

Financial support for the state 4-H team was provided by the University of Illinois Department of Animal Sciences, the State 4-H Office and the Illinois 4-H Foundation.