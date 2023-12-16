Letter: Santas raise money for SPS

To the Editor:

On Saturday, Dec. 9, about 145 Santas, one Grinch, one Darth Vader and one Mandalorian paraded down Route 47 with one mission: suicide prevention and awareness.

Our destination was Southbank Original Barbecue for cocoa and cookies from the Lopez family. We paused in Town Square for a special performance from Emily Weber’s YPAC Santa Dancers. Photography by Tae Moon. We also had a special appearance from Mrs. Illinois & Friends.

Jen’s Limo Service provided free rides. Salsa Verde Yorkville provided lunch. The event was sponsored by Ryan Homes RyanHomes.com.

A special thank you to Zack Hunter, Ryan Behrens, Rose Olszta, Gina Nance, the Lopez family, Margaret Dillon, Kathy Living, Jen and Nicole, Patty Hagar, Deanna Farren, the Padilla family, Katie and Elijah, Amanda Sidhu, Mary Landreth, Caleb Dykstra, Roy Wickiser and Pinz Entertainment; two thousand dollars was raised for Suicide Prevention Services of America spsamerica.org.

Jen Slepicka

Yorkville