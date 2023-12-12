Kendall County hunters harvest 63 deer during 2023 firearm season

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced that 63 deer were harvested in Kendall County during the 2023 firearm deer hunting season. (Shaw Local News Network)

Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,232 deer during the seven-day 2023 Illinois firearm deer season that concluded Dec. 3, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. In Kendall County, a total of 63 deer were harvested.

Comparatively, during the 2022 firearm season 65 deer were taken in Kendall County and 76,854 were taken across the state.

The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season, Nov. 17-19, was 49 deer in Kendall County; 53,348 deer total in Illinois.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2023 firearm season, Nov. 30-Dec. 3, was 14 deer in Kendall County; 22,884, deer total in Illinois.

Remaining 2023-2024 deer hunting opportunities in Illinois include: