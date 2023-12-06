Lamberti’s late 3 rallies Osewgo East past West Aurora: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 5

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oswego East 44, West Aurora 43

Aubrey Lamberti hit a go-ahead 3-pointer on an assist from Maggie Lewandowski with 11 seconds left, and the Wolves (5-4, 3-0) went on to the win. Lewandowski had 20 points, four rebounds and five assists. Lamberti had 11 points and seven rebounds. Ava Valek had seven rebounds and four blocked shots for the Wolves, who got a key turnover with 20 seconds left to set up Lamberti’s winning shot.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville Christian 100, Islamic Foundation 24

Jordan Purvis had 21 points and six rebounds and Brady Sovern 20 points with five 3-pointers for the Mustangs (4-4), who shot 15-for-36 from 3-point range. Zach Marini added 18 points.

West Aurora 69, Oswego East 51

Terrence Smith had 22 points and five rebounds and the Blackhawks held the visiting Wolves to scoreless stretches of six and four and a half minutes to snap Oswego East’s long conference winning streak. Jehvion Starwood scored 21 points to lead Oswego East (5-3, 2-1).

WRESTLING

Reapers 48 Ottawa 35

Plano’s Marcos Garcia (138), Trevion Gilford (144), Caidan Ronning (150), Luis Ballesteros (157), Tim Young (165), Prince Amakari (190), Rider Larson (215) and Tyler Mast (285) all won by pin.

Winners for Plano 138- Marcos Garcia, 144- Trevion Gilford,150- Caidan Ronning , 157- Luis Ballesteros, 165- Tim Young, 190- Prince Amakiri, 215- Rider Larson 285- Tyler Mast,

GIRLS BOWLING

Oswego 2,769, Yorkville 2,466

The Panthers won the road meet at Yorkville pinz to improve to 3-0 in conference match play. Oswego sophomore Sammy Watson led the team with a personal best 618 series and senior Amber Lymenstull wasn’t far behind with a 600 series. Senior Madi Watson had a slow start in game 1 but finished with a 207 and 204 in games 2 and 3 to finish with a 553 series. Sophomore Sunny Newell also had a slow start in the first game but settled into her shot and finished with a nice 526 series.

Yorkville’s Emma Taft had the high series of 649 and high game of 235.