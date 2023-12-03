Yorkville Public Library announces youth programming for December

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming youth programs.

Gingerbread Person Disguise: Stop by the library to pick up your gingerbread person. Take them home and disguise them to keep them safe this holiday season. Drop off your disguised gingerbread person by Saturday, Dec. 9.

Escape Room Adventure: An Escape Adventure will be available the month of December. Use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group comes in; you only have 30 minutes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

3-D Printing (virtual): Leah English provides a step-by-step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy to use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. Prints cost $0.20 per gram. Submit creations to YPL3DPrint@gmail.com.

Drop In story time: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

LEGO kits: Dec. 4-8. Come by the library anytime during the week and we will provide you a themed container of various LEGOs to use in the library. Use only the bricks provided and your creativity to make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library.

Book Club (grades 3-5): 4:30 to 5 p.m., Mondays, Dec. 4 and 18. In this two session book club, the participants will receive the book the first day to read at home. Then it will be discussed at the following session. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Tots and Toddlers: 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5, and Wednesday, Dec. 20. Join us for songs, stories and dancing. Children will receive a take home craft to complete. Register for this event on the YPL website.

TAG-Teen Advisory Group: 2:45 to 3:45 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 19. Teens in grades 8-12 get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library and how to provide for Yorkville. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

Teen/Tween Christmas Craft: 4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5. Teens and Tweens come decorate a coaster to give as a gift to someone special. All materials will be provided, just bring your creativity. Registration required, space is limited.

Preschool Zone: 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6. Join us for interactive and engaging books plus activities for you and your child. Register for one of the times on the website.

4-H Science Explorers (ages 6-8): 4:30 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7. Let’s think like an engineer. The engineering process includes ask, explore, plan, create and test, and make it better. It’s your chance to be an engineer and experiment with various STEM challenges.

4-H Science Explorers (ages 9-12): 5 to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7. Let’s think like an engineer. The engineering process includes ask, explore, plan, create and test, and make it better. It’s your chance to be an engineer and experiment with various STEM challenges.

Santa Visit: 9:15 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 9. Santa is coming to visit the library. Bring your family and your camera to meet Santa and get a picture.

Polar Express: 9:30 or 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 9. Join us for the annual Polar Express event. Children will enjoy milk and cookies while listening to the book “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg. They can write a letter to Santa and deliver it to him. Space is limited. Register children separately using their names in “first name” and “child’s name.”

Mommy and Me YOGA: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12. Bond with your little one (ages 2-5) while exploring yoga, based on your favorite children’s books. This class includes simple breathing work, playful yoga poses, songs, games and story time. Participants will use their imaginations while increasing strength, flexibility and balance.

Literacy Centers: Tuesday, Dec. 12 to Friday, Dec. 15. Stop by any time Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to experience a parent/child guided opportunity for hands on literacy instruction. Literacy Centers are designed to give children ample opportunity to practice the very important skills of listening, reading, writing and speaking.

Spanish Story Time: 10 a.m., Wednesdays, Dec. 13 and 27, on the YPL Facebook Page. Join Señora Katalina on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page for Story Time in Spanish. This is recorded for your convenience.

Book Club (grades 1-2): 4:30 to 5 p.m., Thursdays, Dec. 14 and 21. In this two session book club, we will read an easy reader chapter book. Register for both dates on the YPL website.

Read with Paws: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult; so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Register for a 15-minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited.

Artful Beginnings (preschool): 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec 19. Check out this new program. We will read a book then create a fun craft project. Dress for the mess. Registration required.

Kids Christmas Craft: 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 22. Join us to create a craft that you can give as a gift to someone special. All materials will be provided. Registration required, space is limited.

Countdown to Noon!: 11 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Dec. 28. A new year is approaching quickly. Join us for some fun and celebrate the new year with a countdown to noon. Registration is required.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. The library now offers online registration at yorkville.lib.il.us/. Use the online registration to register your child for programs. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354 or visit yorkville.lib.il.us.