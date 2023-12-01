Million dollar winning lottery ticket purchased at Oswego BP station

The BP gas station, located at 2791 US 34 in Oswego, sold a $1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket, just a month after selling a $300,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket. (Photo provided by the Illinois Lottery)

The winning scratch-off ticket was a Diamond Crossword 10X game, creating a million dollar payout for a lucky Illinois Lottery player.

The seller will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, equivalent to $10,000.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.