Oswego trampoline park reopening with new attractions

Altitude Trampoline Park general manager Hannah Nicolas shows one of the new attractions at the park. (Eric Schelkopf)

After being closed for six weeks as part of a remodeling project, Altitude Trampoline Park in Oswego is set to reopen Dec. 1 with several new attractions.

The new attractions are designed to cater to kids of all ages. They include a 70 foot soft play unit, a separate smaller toddler soft play and baby area, a dual “Ninja run”, an interactive “Strike Arena” and a two player “AeroStrike” interactive cage ball target challenge.

The improvements are taking the trampoline park in a new direction.

“We’re just really trying to let people know that we’re going to be more than a trampoline park now and there’s something for all ages,” said general manager Hannah Nicolas. “With the soft play, that gives more options for smaller kids. On the other side, the Strike Arena gives more options for older kids. Rather than just having the trampoline bounce around, this is more interactive and provides a little more activity.”

One of the new attractions at the Altitude Trampoline Park in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Strike Arena is an indoor obstacle course where the aim of the game is for your team to score the most points within a time frame.

“I think it definitely will be a good attraction for older kids especially,” Nicolas said.

This is the first major improvement project for Altitude Trampoline Park since it opened in December 2018 at 1600 Douglas Road in the Gerry Centennial Plaza in Oswego.

“The family entertainment industry is ever changing with new technologies coming to market, and customers are always on the lookout for new and exciting places to bring friends and family for healthy, active fun,” said Nicola White, one of the owners. “At Altitude, we always strive to be a leader in the industry as well as being a key cornerstone of the local Oswego community.”

The park has been closed since Oct. 23 for the remodeling project. Nicolas believes the dual Ninja run will also be a hit with customers.

“If you’ve ever seen the TV game show ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ it’s like an obstacle course,” she said. “It is popular in other trampoline parks or adventure parks, so we thought it would be a good option for us.”

One of the new attractions at the Altitude Trampoline Park in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Customers were asking for more entertainment options, she said, especially for younger children. Not surprisingly, winter is a busy time for Altitude Trampoline Park as the cold weather moves in.

“Being inside and being active is good for kids,” Nicolas said.

She hopes that people will enjoy the new attractions when the park reopens for business.

“We want to make our guests happy,” Nicolas said. “With this refresh, we are letting people know that we want to keep the park up to date and have something for everyone,” Nicolas said.

More information is available at Altitude Trampoline Park at altitudetrampolinepark.com/locations and at the park’s Facebook page at AltitudeOswego.