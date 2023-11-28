Boys soccer: The Record Newspapers All-Area team

Oswego East's Marlin Hoffman (22) goes up for a header against Oswego’s Ryan Walsh (4) during a soccer match at Oswego East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Here is the 2023 Record Newspapers All-Area boys soccer team.

Oswego East junior Dylan Drendel

Dylan Drendel, Oswego East, junior, midfielder: Day in and day out, the Wolves knew they had this stalwart in the midfield. For the second straight year, Drendel served as the centerpiece of the midfield. He’s started every game he’s ever played for the Wolves. Scored nine goals and added six assists while earning all-conference.

Yorkville senior Noe Fletes

Noe Fletes, Yorkville, senior, defender: Stopped countless scoring threats with his excellent soccer IQ along with his ability to read the field and communicate and lead his teammates as a captain.

Oswego East junior MJ Hoffman

MJ Hoffman, Oswego East, junior, forward: The Wolves top scoring option this season produced 14 goals and nine assists while earning all-conference and all-sectional accolades.

Plano senior Christ Keleba

Christ Keleba, Plano, senior, forward: Followed up his school-record 31 goals a season ago with an encore performance of 24 goals and six assists to help the Reapers post a 14-8 record this fall. Produced those big numbers in just 11 games.

Oswego senior Mikey Kroll

Mikey Kroll, Oswego, senior, midfielder: This two-time captain and third-year varsity player was the backbone of a regional champion squad, providing the link between his backline and forwards. “We were able to control the game with his high soccer IQ,” Panthers coach Gaspar Arias said. “He was very impressive.”

Oswego junior Alan Mindock

Alan Mindock, Oswego, junior, midfielder: While his biggest moments came in the regional championship, scoring twice in a 2-1 win over West Aurora, Mindock was huge all season long in the midfield. He possessed a stellar soccer IQ and great technical skills.

Oswego East junior Caleb Pankiewicz

Caleb Pankiewicz, Oswego East, junior, defense/midfield: It’s difficult not to notice this versatile, all-conference defender who moved to the midfield to provide the Wolves with a spark. “One of the hardest workers on the team,” Wolves coach Steve Szymanski said. “He gives 100% and never wants to lose.” Had two goals and two assists.

Oswego East senior Javier Ruiz

Javier Ruiz, Oswego East, senior, goalkeeper: Became the school’s all-time leader in shutouts after a 2-0 win over Oswego on Sept. 22. “He has been the best goalie in Oswego East history both statistically [eight shutouts this season, 20 total] and his presence,” Wolves coach Steve Szymanski said. “This season he held down a fairly inexperienced defense.” Named all-sectional, all-conference and Team MVP.

Oswego senior Ben Sobecki

Ben Sobecki, Oswego, senior, defender: The Panthers yielded less goals (24) than games played (27). Coined as one half of the Twin Towers when playing alongside Ryan Walsh, who is also his club teammate, his ability to lock down opponents helped the team win 17 games and a regional.

Plano senior Davione Stamps

Davione Stamps, Plano, senior, midfielder: Utilizing his speed, this midfielder helped the Reapers create a formidable attack this season, finishing second on the squad was both 22 goals and 12 assists.

Oswego senior Ryan Walsh

Ryan Walsh, Oswego, senior, defender: Rarely beaten in a one-on-one situation while locking down on great playmakers and scorers, this wonderful leader constantly motivated, organized and lifted his team while making great tackle after great tackle.

Honorable Mention: Dakota Bulson, Yorkville Christian, senior, forward; Santiago Cervantes, Plano, junior, midfielder; Josh Lopez, Oswego East, junior, forward; Kayden Page, Sandwich, junior, forward/midfield; Mizael Terrazas, Yorkville, junior, midfielder/forward; Henry Trujillo, Plano, junior, defender