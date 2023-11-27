Oswego Christmas Walk returns Dec. 1

Hundreds of people filled the streets at the corner of Main and Jackson streets to witness the tree lighting ceremony during the annual Christmas Walk in downtown Oswego on Friday, Dec. 2 2022. (David Petesch)

The village of Oswego Christmas Walk presented by Allied First Bank kicks off the holiday season in downtown Oswego from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

This free event features performances by local choirs, visits with Santa’s reindeer, ice sculpting, an inflatable sled hill, the Village’s annual tree lighting performance and an emergency vehicle light parade. All ages are invited to enjoy games, crafts and giveaways. Downtown stores will open their doors to showcase holiday décor and gifts for all ages.

The tree-lighting performance begins at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Main and Jackson streets with music from the Bednarcik and Traughber junior high school choruses. The Oswego High School’s Standing O Theatre Company, with the help of Village President Kauffman and board members, will do a short skit. There are also opportunities to watch Oswego’s dance troupes and choirs at three different live entertainment locations during the event, along with music from DJ John Werle.

Children are encouraged to bring their wish list and a smile to take photos with Santa at Locked In Photography, 73 W. Van Buren St., sponsored by the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce, Oswego Downtown Association and Locked In Photography. Complimentary photos will be available for download after the event.

At 8:15 p.m., the illuminated emergency vehicle parade will make its way down Main Street presented by the Oswego Fire Protection District. In addition to decorated trucks and cars, favorite characters including Elsa and Anna, Buddy the Elf, Princess Peach and Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer will take part in the parade.

Shuttle bus service will operate from the north parking lot of Oswego High School to Byline Bank, 36 Monroe St. Downtown parking is also available at the public parking garage in the Reserve at Hudson Crossing building at Washington and Harrison streets, Oswego Village Hall and other downtown areas.

“Christmas Walk is a wonderful holiday tradition for families in downtown Oswego,” Village President Ryan Kauffman said in a news release. “Let’s come together as a community and celebrate the holiday season in our beautiful hometown.”

Find the entertainment schedule, Christmas Walk program, parking options and a list of participating businesses and local organizations at oswegochristmaswalk.com.