Holiday happenings at Edith Farnsworth House

Spend some time in nature, celebrate the season, tour the iconic house or find the perfect gift this holiday season at the Edith Farnsworth House at 14520 River Road in Plano.

Mod & Merry Holiday Party

The annual Mod & Merry Holiday party returns Dec. 2. Join friends, family and event hosts for a festive afternoon or evening soiree inside the house. A selection of carefully curated merchandise will be available for purchase from Conservatory Vintage & Vinyl with the evening event grooving to legendary Chicago DJ Tone B Nimble spinning tunes for all to enjoy. Limited tickets for this 21+ event are available at edithfarnsworthhouse.org/upcoming-events/.

Holiday House Tours

Step out of the cold and into the warm glow of the iconic Edith Farnsworth House with a Holiday House Tour this season. Embrace the peaceful yet celebratory aura of this unique setting along the Fox River for a holiday experience to remember.

Architects Respond to Nature

This year’s winter lecture series, “Architects Respond to Nature,” will include presentations by leading experts on Frank Lloyd Wright (Jan. 21), Ludwig Mies van der Rohe (Feb. 25), and 21st Century Regenerative Design (March 24), tracing the evolving relationship of architecture and nature over the last century and beyond. Register for any of the sessions individually or use a discount code to register for all three.

