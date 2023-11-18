November 18, 2023
Shaw Local
Newark girls basketball beats Plano: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, Nov. 17

By Joshua Welge
Newark Norsemen logo

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Newark 52, Plano 38

Addison Ness had 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals and Addison Long had eight points for Newark, which built up a 31-11 halftime lead at the Somonauk Breakout Tournament. Josie Larson scored 21 points and Nylah Matthews had eight points and nine rebounds for Plano (1-4).

Downers Grove South 52, Oswego East 41

Desiree Merritt scored 14 points for the Wolves (0-4) at the York Thanksgiving Tournament. Oswego East on Thursday lost to Marist 37-34. Aubrey Lamberti scored 13 points.