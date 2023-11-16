Oswego SD308 Board approves $3.49 million project to maintain air quality in Plank Jr. High School

Oswego School District 308 plans to replace all nine of the rooftop HVAC units at Plank Jr. High School in order to maintain the school’s indoor air quality. (Photo provided by Oswego School District 308)

Oswego School District 308 plans to replace all nine of the rooftop HVAC units at Plank Jr. High School in order to maintain the school’s indoor air quality.

At the Nov. 13 Oswego School Board meeting, board members unanimously approved a $3.49 million contract with Woodstock-based M.G. Mechanical Contracting, Inc. to do the work. The project is expected to be completed prior to the start of the 2024-2025 school year.

School district officials regard the project as necessary to maintain school indoor air quality and ensure the health and safety of the students and staff in the building. A total of six contractors submitted bids for the project.

Helm Mechanical Group submitted the lowest bid for the project – $3.48 million. M.G. Mechanical Contracting submitted the second lowest bid.

Staff had recommended the school board approve the second lowest bidder because Helm Mechanical Inc. is currently involved with the district’s boilers and chillers project at both Oswego High School and Oswego East High School and the district has experienced significant delays from the original completion timeline.