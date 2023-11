Pastor Stevan Saunders prays over the third grade children and their families as the children continue their Faith journey through their Bible they were presented. (photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

Bibles were presented to two children at the Plano Methodist Church by Pastor Stevan Saunders on Sunday, Oct. 29, during the 10 a.m. worship service. Bibles are presented each year to third graders at the church.