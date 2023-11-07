Yorkville Y115 students named National Merit Scholars

Yorkville High School student Thomas Scott was named a National Merit Scholar - Semifinalist. Additionally, Alexis Barkman, Will Eberhart, Ryan Stockl and Chase Garner earned National Merit Scholar recognition.

Over 1.3 million junior students took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) last year. Alexis, Will, Ryan and Chase ranked among the 3% of the students who entered the competition.

Thomas ranked among the top 1% of the students who entered the competition. He is still in consideration for the top level of the program. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received. From over 16,000 Semifinalists, more than 15,000 are expected to advance to the Finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation.