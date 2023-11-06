Kendall County state’s attorney announces bid for re-election

Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis – who was first elected in 2006 – has announced he will seek re-election in 2024.

In a news release, Weis said he will continue to be tough on crime and fight to protect victims and their families.

“People want a State’s Attorney who is tough but fair,” Weis said in the release. “I promise to continue to aggressively prosecute those criminals who prey on our residents. I will continue to work to keep Kendall County a great place to live and work. I am proud of the work we have done since I was elected and look forward to serving as your State’s Attorney for another four years.”

Weis is a lifelong resident of Kendall County. He was born and raised in Oswego and currently lives in Yorkville.

He began his legal career with the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office in 1995 and was sworn in as an assistant state’s attorney in 1997.

In the release, Weis talked about his accomplishments while in office, including making the Kendall County Child Advocacy Center completely self-sufficient and creating the first ever Kendall County Domestic Violence Response Team to combat domestic violence.