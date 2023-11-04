Book run winners announced at ABATE post party

Open Roads ABATE of IL Chapter sponsored a summer book run which included 62 businesses of bike dealers, bars/grills and places of interest.
More than 475 people bought books and those who were eligible for raffles and cash prizes attended the book party on Oct. 7. Participants at the book party enjoyed dinner, a 50/50 raffle, marble game, and raffle prizes donated by businesses included in the book.
Fifteen riders completed their books by getting stamps from all the businesses in the book. Third place cash prize winner was Jeff Walters, second place cash prize winner was Tracey Supan and first place cash prize winner was Nickie Warmac.