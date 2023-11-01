Oswego Village Board approves liquor license for restaurant in golf dome

The Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome in Oswego is set to open in the coming weeks. Yorkville-based Whitetail Ridge Golf Club is building the facility at 3360 Station Drive, just west of Orchard Road. (Eric Schelkopf)

Along with featuring golf year-round, the new indoor golf dome under construction in Oswego will have a restaurant.

Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome – set to open in the coming weeks – is under construction at 3360 Station Drive, just west of Orchard Road.

“People can walk off the street and come have lunch or dinner, or it can simply be a waiting spot for them to come before their round starts and just hang out in there,” said Alex Balog, director of golf operations for Yorkville-based Whitetail Ridge Golf Club, which is building the facility. “We’ll also have waitresses and waiters walking around. We’ll also do mobile ordering, so if you’re in a hurry, you can come, hit balls, send an order to the kitchen and we’ll ship it out to you.”

Future plans may include an outdoor beer garden, he said. At the Oct. 17 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved a liquor license for Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome.

The construction of the golf dome took another step forward as the 70,000-square-foot golf dome physically took shape Oct. 4. The dome is about 70 feet high, he said.

Construction started in mid-June. With the opening of the dome, Whitetail Ridge aims to turn golf into a 12-month sport.

“We’re weather controlled in here with a dome above our heads,” Balog said. “The industry’s grown a lot, and we can tap into it all year-round now.”

The dome is about 10 minutes from Whitetail Ridge Golf Club.

“It’s an easy back-and-forth, because we still have to operate that place with our events throughout the winter,” Balog said. “We do weddings and banquets and other events. Some of our staff will kind of bounce back and forth.”

Golf lessons will be offered at the facility.

“We see it as the best of both worlds,” he said. “We can do it all in one spot. It’s for the true golfer, the one learning and those who are just kind of dabbling and trying to see what this is all about.”