Montgomery residents have until Dec. 29 to apply for their $75 property tax rebate

Residential property owners in the village of Montgomery can apply now to receive a $75 property tax rebate from the village.

Residents can access and complete an online rebate application form on the village’s website.

The deadline to complete the application is Dec. 29.

According to information on the website, village residents can accept the rebate in the form of a credit applied to their village utility bills or in the form of a paper check issued by the village.

The village has offered the rebate program annually since 2015.

The village established the rebate program as an inducement to village voters to approve a referendum in November 2014 that created a 1% retail sales tax to finance the village’s annual street maintenance and capital infrastructure program.