Plano Methodist Church hosting trunk or treat Sunday

Plano Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event Oct. 29. Pictured is one of the trunks from a past event. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Children are invited to participate in Trunk or Treat sponsored by Plano Methodist Church from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29.

The event will be held in the Plano Methodist Church parking lot, 219 N. Hale St., Plano. Car trunks will be decorated in fall colors and Halloween items and arranged in a circle. Children visit each trunk in the safety of the church parking lot and pick out treats at each stop.

Games, refreshments, a photo booth, a favorite trunk contest and ghoulish fun will be available. Costumes are welcome.

Participants are encouraged to bring canned goods or paper products for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry.

It is not to late to volunteer a trunk. Decorate it in Halloween fashion and provide candy or novelty toys for the children. Arrive at the Plano Methodist Church parking lot by 12:30 p.m. on October 29.

For information call Linda at 630-552-3828.