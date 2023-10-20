Oswego Fire, Oswego Police annual open house Saturday

The Oswego Fire Department and the Oswego Police Department will host their annual open house event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Oswego Public Safety Campus on Woolley Road in Oswego.

The day’s activities will include a live fire demonstration, flowing water through a real fire hose. Kids will be able to show everyone their “Stop, Drop and Roll” skills, go through an obstacle course and meet firefighters and police officers.

Participants will be able to watch a Special Response Team demonstration, go inside a jail cell and tour the stations.

The most popular portion of the open house every year is the raffle to win a ride to school in a fire engine and a chance win a ride to school in a police car.

This event promises an exciting day filled with interactive activities and valuable information for the whole community. Light refreshments and popcorn will be available.

The fire and police departments have a strong commitment to fostering positive relationships with the community. The annual open house event is a unique opportunity for residents of all ages to connect with their local first responders, learn about our vital roles and gain valuable safety knowledge.

For information about the annual open house event, visit oswegofire.com or oswegoil.org/goverment/police.