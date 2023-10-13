Yorkville Police Reports / Oct. 12, 2023

Information in Police Reports / Oct. 12, 2023 is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Man charged in vehicle collision

Jason Atkinson, 36, of the 4000 block of Somonauk Road in Sandwich was charged with failure to yield when exiting a private drive in connection with a vehicle collision at 8:12 a.m. on Oct. 3 on North Bridge Street (Route 47) just south of East Veterans Parkway (Route 34).

Police said Artkinson’s vehicle struck a car driven by a 30-year-old Plano woman, which was pushed into another vehicle driven by a 66-year-old man from Minnesota. There were no injuries. The Plano woman’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

Violation of stalking order

Police responded at 5:36 p.m. on Oct. 7 to a business in the 300 block of East Countryside Parkway for a report of a violation of a stalking/no-contact order.